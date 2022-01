(ST. LOUIS, Mo.) COVID-19 cases are surging in the U.S. and that's also the case in some jails.

The Saint Louis County Justice Center says its jail is experiencing an outbreak.

At least 13 percent of inmates have tested positive as of Thursday.

That number is likely to rise because others are showing symptoms.

Among staff, the infection rate is roughly eight percent.

Most center workers are vaccinated, but most inmates are not.