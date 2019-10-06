11th annual Paint The Parkway Pink walk goes on despite T-storms

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) On the first weekend of breast cancer awareness month, hundreds showed up to Hyde Park braving the rain for a walk benefiting the fight against breast cancer.

"Overall it was a successful event," Annie Maier, president, co-founder said.

Morning storms might have soaked the parkway wet, but they didn’t stop people from coming out to Paint The Parkway Pink.

"It was just a little bit of suffering that we had to partake in which is nothing compared to what the survivors go through." Marcelino Canchola, volunteer said.

Thunderstorms rolled in just as the walk was getting underway, organizers said canceling the event was not an option. Though many were brave enough to start the 4 mile walk, finishing it was a whole other challenge.

"We probably went a mile and a half, two miles at the most," Canchola said.

Finishing the walk wasn’t the main goal for people who came out, participants said it was about increasing awareness and spreading the word about preventative measures uniting as a community in hopes of one day finding a cure for a cancer that kills so many.

"Everyone has their own story their own experiences and we all support one another for this wonderful cause," Canchola said.

Walk organizers said they are always looking for people to get involved with the walk, for more information click here to be redirected to their website.