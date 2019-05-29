12 injured after large tornado touches down outside Lawrence, Kansas

(LAWRENCE, Kan.) At least 12 people were injured after a large and dangerous tornado touched down outside Lawrence, Kansas Tuesday evening.

The massive twister sent debris flying 47 miles all the way to the Kansas City International Airport.

The tornado stayed on the ground in the Kansas City metro area for about two and a half hours.

Multiple tornadoes were reported across the Midwest Tuesday as an unstable passed through the area.

Tornadoes carved a path from Douglas and Leavenworth counties in Kansas, to Clay and Ray counties in Missouri.