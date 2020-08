(RUSHVILLE, Mo.) A 12-year-old girl was seriously hurt after the ATV she was driving hit a residence, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

The accident happened around 4:45 p.m. Monday on Main Terrace and 4th Street in Rushville.

Troopers said the 12-year-old was driving east on Main Terrace when she traveled off the road and down an embankment. The ATV struck a residence.

The girl was life-flighted to the hospital with serious injuries.