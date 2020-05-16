13,000 lbs of free watermelon handed out at Hy-Vee Saturday morning

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Hy-Vee employees got their workout in Saturday morning, giving away 13,000 lbs of free watermelon to their customers.

The giveaway began at 10 a.m. and lasted until noon, while there were still watermelons to hand out.

“Almost 650 watermelons that we ended up getting and we’re down to our last two boxes , so we’re excited,”said Jake Heston, the assistant director of St. Joseph Hy-Vee.

The giveaway was a collaboration between Hy-Vee and their melon supplier Sol Group.

Hy-Vee donated nearly 650 jumbo watermelons to Hy-Vee customers all in an effort to provide families with healthy foods in this time of food insecurity.

“We’re lucky enough in St. Joe to give these out to the community and we’re loving every bit of it,”said Heston.

The event was drive thru style and cars began lining up long before the giveaway was scheduled.

“It started a little early because our traffic almost got out to the Belt Highway and wrapped around our c-store, our gas station, so we went ahead and started giving out the watermelon a little early before 10 a.m., but we won’t be out here for long,”said Heston.

The contactless giveaway was a hit. Smiles of gratitude were peeking out underneath a sea of facemasks.

“Oh, they’re excited! I mean, we had kids yelling at us, ‘Yay! Yay, thank you!’ Everyone is very grateful and been very thankful for this opportunity to come in here and get their watermelon today,”said Heston.

With each watermelon weighing close to 20 lbs, Hy-Vee employees said the donation is worth $6,000 in free produce.