(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Christmas came early for 138 kids.
The children got the chance to shop with police officers Thursday night. St. Joseph police officers and deputies from the Buchanan County Sheriff's Department were at South Belt Walmart as part of their annual Shop with a Cop program.
This year each child had $150 to shop with throughout the store.
The event was coordinated through the Fraternal Order of Police.
Related Content
- 138 children shop with a Christmas cop
- 'Shop with a Cop' Gets Big Donation
- Christmas Ornaments are Dangerous for Children
- Sri Lanka blasts: At least 138 dead and more than 560 injured in multiple church and hotel explosions
- 100+ Northwest Missouri Kids Participate in Shop with a Cop Program
- Downtown Sees Holiday Shopping Boom
- St. Joseph Christmas Decorations
- YWCA Christmas Donations
- Christmas classic faces controversy
- UPDATE: Missing children found
Scroll for more content...