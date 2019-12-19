Clear

138 children shop with a Christmas cop

This year each child had $150 to shop with throughout the store.

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Christmas came early for 138 kids.

The children got the chance to shop with police officers Thursday night. St. Joseph police officers and deputies from the Buchanan County Sheriff's Department were at South Belt Walmart as part of their annual Shop with a Cop program.

The event was coordinated through the Fraternal Order of Police.

