(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The 139th Airlift Wing will be conducting a flyover to show their support for healthcare workers and all essential employees who are on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The flight is scheduled to begin at 12PM, Wednesday, May 6 over Atchison Hospital. (A complete schedule can be found below)
The flight will consist of two C-130 Hercules cargo aircraft.
For more information, CLICK HERE.
Related Content
- 139th Airlift Wing will perform flyover to honor healthcare workers and essential employees
- Airmen from 139th Airlift Wing sandbagging
- Governor Parson visits 139th Airlift Wing during St. Joseph visit
- 139th Airlift Wing holds groundbreaking ceremony for new communications facility
- St. Joseph's 139th Airlift Wing helps during pandemic
- ONLY ON KQ2: 139th Airlift Wing Sends Aid to Puerto Rico
- Families welcome home U.S. Airmen assigned to the 139th Airlift Wing
- 139th Airlift Wing works with volunteers to reinforce levee, save Elwood from flood
- Senator Blunt updated on 139th Airlift Wing's progress moving base north
- 139th Vice Wing Commander Voted Mayor of Wathena
Scroll for more content...