139th Airlift Wing will perform flyover to honor healthcare workers and essential employees

The flight is scheduled to begin at 12PM, Wednesday, May 6.

Posted: May 4, 2020 1:29 PM
Updated: May 4, 2020 1:40 PM
Posted By: Nick Ingram

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The 139th Airlift Wing will be conducting a flyover to show their support for healthcare workers and all essential employees who are on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The flight is scheduled to begin at 12PM, Wednesday, May 6 over Atchison Hospital. (A complete schedule can be found below)

The flight will consist of two C-130 Hercules cargo aircraft. 

For more information, CLICK HERE.

