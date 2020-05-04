139th Airlift Wing will perform flyover to honor healthcare workers and essential employees

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The 139th Airlift Wing will be conducting a flyover to show their support for healthcare workers and all essential employees who are on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The flight is scheduled to begin at 12PM, Wednesday, May 6 over Atchison Hospital. (A complete schedule can be found below)

The flight will consist of two C-130 Hercules cargo aircraft.

