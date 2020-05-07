Clear
139th Airlift Wing gives a salute to area healthcare workers

The 139th Airlift Wing based in St. Joseph flew to area hospitals in Cameron, Atchison, Liberty, North Kansas City and St. Joseph to show their support for healthcare and essential workers.

Posted: May 7, 2020 8:38 AM
Updated: May 7, 2020 8:50 AM
Posted By: Nick Ingram

(CAMERON, Mo.) The 139th Airlift Wing took off for a different mission Wednesday.

C-130 cargo planes based out of Rosecrans Memorial Airport in St. Joseph flew over regional hospitals including Cameron, Atchison, Liberty, North Kansas City and St. Joseph.

Tami Easton, Director of Nurses at Cameron Regional Medical Center, said it was fitting for the flyover to happen on National Nurses Day.

"It's been tough, the times have been tough and this just reaffirms that everybody has our back,” Easton said.
Easton added that her staff at Cameron are also grateful to the community for continuing to support them by donating masks and food.

A cloudy and cooler day across northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas. A few scattered showers will be found in and around the area Wednesday afternoon and night. Thursday looks like we could have a few scattered showers and high temperatures in the upper 50s and low 60s.
