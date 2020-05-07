139th Airlift Wing gives a salute to area healthcare workers

(CAMERON, Mo.) The 139th Airlift Wing took off for a different mission Wednesday.

C-130 cargo planes based out of Rosecrans Memorial Airport in St. Joseph flew over regional hospitals including Cameron, Atchison, Liberty, North Kansas City and St. Joseph.

Tami Easton, Director of Nurses at Cameron Regional Medical Center, said it was fitting for the flyover to happen on National Nurses Day.

"It's been tough, the times have been tough and this just reaffirms that everybody has our back,” Easton said.

Easton added that her staff at Cameron are also grateful to the community for continuing to support them by donating masks and food.