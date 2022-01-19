139th Airlift Wing waiting for Covid exemption decisions

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Back in our area, COVID-19 has affected staffing at the 139th Airlift Wing at Rosecrans.

A presidential order required all guardsmen and women to get vaccinated.

At this point, 85 percent have met that requirement.

The rest are waiting on getting word whether their religious or medical exemptions will be accepted.

"They submit some documentation and why they feel this way and why it's important to them. Then we survey it and send it to the state and they send it to national and they have a chance to see whether it's approved or not. We're trusting in the process and letting it work,” Colonel John Cluck, Commander of the 139th Airlift Wing said.

Colonel Cluck says all the exemptions were filed about four months ago, he is not sure when they will get a response back from Washington.

He adds that at times during the pandemic the guard has operated at half staffing, while still maintaining operational readiness.