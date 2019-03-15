139th relocating C-130s from Rosecrans due to flooding threat; Governor expected to visit St. Joseph

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Governor Mike Parson met with emergency management officials Friday as flooding worsens across northwest Missouri.

The Governor's office activated the State Emergency Operations Center in response to expected historic flooding along some areas of the Missouri River.

Parson's office said river levels are expected to rise dramatically this weekend, with a 1.5-foot rise expected by Saturday in some areas.

The Gavins Point Dam in South Dakota is currently releasing 100,000 cubic feet of water per second due to rapid plains snow melt and heavy rainfall.

"Northwest Missouri is already experiencing significant flooding that's closing roads and impacting homeowners and farmers, and the situation will affect many more Missourians in the coming days," Governor Parson said. "I urge Missourians to use care when traveling in flood areas and to never attempt to drive on flooded roads. People who live near rivers should be paying close attention to flooding updates and be ready to move valuable property, if necessary."

According to the Governor's office, the Missouri National Guard is temporarily relocating the 139th Airlift Wing's C-130s from Rosecrans Air National Guard Base as flooding worsens across northwest Missouri.

MoDOT is also working with Nebraska, Kansas, and Iowa to prepare detour plans in anticipation of the rising floodwaters closing major roadways.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol said I-29 is now closed from Rock Port exit 110 north to the state line.

Governor Parson is expected to travel to St. Joseph this afternoon, to meet with local officials and view response efforts.

SEMA has assisted the City of St. Joseph inquiring 365,000 sandbags from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. SEMA also supplied St. Joseph with a sandbagging machine. The city is currently working to bolster levees.

The Missouri River in St. Joseph now expected to have its second highest crest ever by Tuesday at 30.1 feet.