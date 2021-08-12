13th annual "Stuff the Bus" drive kicks off with new safety protocols

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) For nearly 700 students in the St. Joseph School District, they will start the upcoming school year with brand new supplies, all for free.

From 9 a.m. - 2 p.m. Thursday, the Salvation Army and United Way of Greater St. Joseph held it's 13th annual "Stuff the Bus" drive.

Parents wrapped around the Salvation Army as they waited in line for the back-to-school giveaway.

This year's distribution was different than in the past due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Rather than setting up two school buses at the North and South Belt Hwy Walmarts to collect supplies and monetary donations, staff and volunteers pre-stuffed the backpacks full of community donated supplies.

Only one parent was permitted per family to limit any potential spread of the virus. No children were allowed inside.

“They show kindness by saying thank you and stuff. You definitely know by that, that they’re happy,” said Cloe Kayhobson, a volunteer.

One of those happy parents was Heather Gritts. She comes every year to back-to-school giveaway.

Gritts said this program helps her family save money for other necessities like food and bills.

“I’m a single mom of four kids and having to buy school supplies for four children gets pretty expensive, especially when I have one in high school, middle school and two elementary. It really helps out parents,” said Heather Gritts, Mother at "Stuff the Bus" event.

Major Laura Key said setting up kids for a successful school year leaves a lasting impact not only on the child, but the community as a whole.

“It's import because being a mom of three putting out $75-$100 per kid, it can really add up. To be able to take that burden off of the parents is a big deal,” said Major Laura Key, Salvation Army.

For parents who missed the distribution, call the Salvation Army for any possible left over supplies at 816-232-5824.