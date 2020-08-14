14 COVID-19 cases tied to outbreak at Nodaway County long-term care facility

(MARYVILLE, Mo.) More than a dozen new cases of COVID-19 have been identified at a Nodaway County long-term care facility Friday.

The Nodaway County Health Department released the information Friday, saying 14 of the 29 new cases reported in the county are linked to a long-term care facility.

The 29 new cases bring the county total to 227 since the pandemic began. According to a news release posted to the health department's Facebook, 53 cases are active,174 people have been released from isolation, and five are in the hospital.

"The Nodaway County Health Department is currently working to notify those that have been deemed close contacts," according to the release.

The COVID-19 Dashboard for Nodaway County can be found here.