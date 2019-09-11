14 arrested in overnight police operation targeting stolen vehicles, fleeing offenders

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The St. Joseph Police Department with the assistance of the Missouri State Highway Patrol conducted a special operation targeting stolen vehicles and fleeing offenders Tuesday night. The operation wrapped up early Wednesday morning.

The operation resulted in the recovery of three stolen vehicles, 14 arrests, two guns seized, and 53 citations issued.

Police also made multiple other contacts throughout the night.

Police say the cooperation between agencies continues to result in the capture of persistent offenders, while providing traffic safety enforcement.