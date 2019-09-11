Clear

14 arrested in overnight police operation targeting stolen vehicles, fleeing offenders

The St. Joseph Police Department with the assistance of the Missouri State Highway Patrol conducted a special operation targeting stolen vehicles and fleeing offenders Tuesday night. The operation wrapped up early Wednesday morning.

Posted: Sep 11, 2019 1:47 PM
Posted By: Colton Cichoracki

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The St. Joseph Police Department with the assistance of the Missouri State Highway Patrol conducted a special operation targeting stolen vehicles and fleeing offenders Tuesday night. The operation wrapped up early Wednesday morning.

The operation resulted in the recovery of three stolen vehicles, 14 arrests, two guns seized, and 53 citations issued.

Police also made multiple other contacts throughout the night.

Police say the cooperation between agencies continues to result in the capture of persistent offenders, while providing traffic safety enforcement.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
89° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 75°
Feels Like: 95°
Maryville
Clear
88° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 98°
Savannah
Clear
89° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 74°
Feels Like: 95°
Cameron
Clear
86° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 74°
Feels Like: 91°
Fairfax
Clear
89° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 74°
Feels Like: 96°
The late summer warmer temperatures and humid conditions will continue through midweek. Highs on Wednesday will be once again in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees. We'll see lots of sunshine.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

  

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events