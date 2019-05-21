14 tornado reports in northeast Kansas Tuesday evening

Photo Gallery 7 Images
(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Here are pictures KQ2 viewers shared with us from Tuesday night's storms in northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri.
Thunderstorms developed around 7 p.m. Tuesday and tracked through parts of Kansas and Missouri. In total, 14 tornado reports in northeast Kansas.
As of Tuesday evening, there were no reports of any injuries.
