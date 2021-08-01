Clear
14-year-old Savannah boy killed in motorcycle accident on Belt Highway

The accident happened around 9:31 p.m. at the intersection of Northridge Drive and N. Belt Highway.

Posted: Aug 1, 2021 9:42 AM

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) A 14-year-old Savannah boy was killed Saturday night in a motorcycle crash on the N. Belt Highway in St. Joseph.

The accident happened around 9:31 p.m. at the intersection of Northridge Drive and N. Belt Highway. 

The Missouri State Highway Patrol said a car traveling south on the highway was slowing down to turn onto Northridge Drive. The car proceeded through the intersection as the 14-year-old approached the intersection on a 2004 Honda CRF250R motorcycle. 

Troopers said the motorcycle struck the front passenger side of the Toyota Camry. The 14-year-old was ejected from the bike and was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The driver of the Camry was not hurt. Troopers said the teen was wearing a safety device. The 14-year-old's name has not been released because of his age.

