(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) A 14-year-old is facing assault charges in juvenile court for a shooting that critically injured a teenager in St. Joseph on Saturday.
The head of the 5th Circuit Juvenile Office, Linda Meyer, said the 14-year-old is facing a second-degree assault charge in connection to the shooting. Meyer said the charge was filed on Sunday.
The shooting resulted in life-threatening injuries to another teenager, who was life-flighted to Children's Mercy Hospital in Kansas City on Saturday.
RELATED STORY: Update: 1 detained after Saturday shooting
Meyer said the teenager is in custody and a closed hearing is scheduled for November 14.
Related Content
- 14-year-old facing assault charge in connection to Saturday shooting
- 14-Year-Old Hit by ATV
- Two Missouri men facing sexual assault charges in New Jersey
- Man Charged in Connection to Shooting Death of 2-Year-Old
- Elmo man faces arson charges
- Prosecutor clarifies why man connected to mall shooting was not charged
- UPDATE: 1 detained after Saturday shooting
- Individual in police custody in connection to mall shooting released
- Police arrest two in connection to S. 18th shooting
- Police search for man in connection to Sunday shooting