14-year-old facing assault charge in connection to Saturday shooting

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) A 14-year-old is facing assault charges in juvenile court for a shooting that critically injured a teenager in St. Joseph on Saturday.

The head of the 5th Circuit Juvenile Office, Linda Meyer, said the 14-year-old is facing a second-degree assault charge in connection to the shooting. Meyer said the charge was filed on Sunday.

The shooting resulted in life-threatening injuries to another teenager, who was life-flighted to Children's Mercy Hospital in Kansas City on Saturday.

RELATED STORY: Update: 1 detained after Saturday shooting

Meyer said the teenager is in custody and a closed hearing is scheduled for November 14.