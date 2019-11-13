Clear

14-year-old facing assault charge in connection to Saturday shooting

A 14-year-old is facing assault charges in juvenile court after a shooting that critically injured a teenager in St. Joseph on Saturday.

Posted: Nov 13, 2019 12:06 PM
Posted By: Colton Cichoracki

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) A 14-year-old is facing assault charges in juvenile court for a shooting that critically injured a teenager in St. Joseph on Saturday.

The head of the 5th Circuit Juvenile Office, Linda Meyer, said the 14-year-old is facing a second-degree assault charge in connection to the shooting. Meyer said the charge was filed on Sunday.

The shooting resulted in life-threatening injuries to another teenager, who was life-flighted to Children's Mercy Hospital in Kansas City on Saturday. 

Meyer said the teenager is in custody and a closed hearing is scheduled for November 14.

