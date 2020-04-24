16 workers at Triumph Foods under quarantine after testing positive for COVID-19

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) A coronavirus outbreak at a St. Joseph pork processing plant continues to grow as more workers are testing positive for the virus.

According to a statement by Triumph Foods on Friday, 16 workers have tested positive for COVID-19 and are currently under quarantine.

State health officials plan to increase testing at the pork processing plant after nine positive cases surfaced at Triumph Foods this week, according to internal communications obtained by KQ2.

Northwest Health Services is working to test the nearly 3,000 workers at the facility. The tests are expected to happen over the next several days.

"We are currently working with the State of Missouri to finalize a testing plan and the timing of tests," Trimph Foods said in a statement.

Triumph said it wll test individuals who are not showing symptoms as well as those who are.

"Given the variability in symptoms experienced, this is an important step to prevent the spread in the workplace and the community," the company said.

On Friday, The City of St. Joseph Health Department reported four new positive cases of coronavirus. There are now a total of 49 confirmed cases in Buchanan County. Three additional cases are reported as probable.

Mosaic Life Care reported 44 positive cases with 72 results pending.