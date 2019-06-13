16-year-old girl drowns in the 102 River in Barnard

(BARNARD, Mo.) A 16-year-old girl drowned in the 102 River in Barnard Thursday afternoon.

Area agencies responded to the river at around 2:15 p.m. and discovered the girl in the water.

The girl and a young man were swimming in the 102 River when the girl went under the water and did not resurface. The young man then called for help.

The identities of the two people involved in the incident have not been released.

The girl's family was on scene during the search.

