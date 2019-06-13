16-year-old girl drowns in the 102 River in Barnard

Clear
A 16-year-old girl drowned in the 102 River in Barnard Thursday afternoon.

Posted: Jun 13, 2019 6:44 PM
Posted By: Colton Cichoracki

(BARNARD, Mo.) A 16-year-old girl drowned in the 102 River in Barnard Thursday afternoon.

Area agencies responded to the river at around 2:15 p.m. and discovered the girl in the water.

The girl and a young man were swimming in the 102 River when the girl went under the water and did not resurface. The young man then called for help.

The identities of the two people involved in the incident have not been released.

The girl's family was on scene during the search.

A beautiful day is expected to continue on this Thursday with mostly sunny skies this evening. Temperatures will be in the 70s. Overnight, could see a few more clouds as temperatures fall into the upper 50s and lower 60s.
