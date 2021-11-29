Clear
16th Annual Sertoma Turkey Trot on Thanksgiving

Hundreds of people participated in the St. Joseph Turkey Trot 5K on Thanksgiving morning. Even the freezing temperatures didn't keep runners from coming out.

Posted: Nov 29, 2021 10:01 AM
Updated: Nov 29, 2021 10:47 AM
Posted By: Jackie Elson

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) On Thanksgiving morning the annual St. Joseph Sertoma Turkey Trot was held at the St. Jo Frontier Casino. This was the 16th annual 5k and virtual run.

Of the 488 runners who participated in the run about 30 of them decided to join shortly before. It might have been below freezing in the morning but everyone appeared to enjoy the 5k.

Some of the runners we spoke to said the goal was just to finish the race.

"I'll be in a different time zone than the first place finisher. I'm just hoping to finish," Mike Robins said.

"This guy I don't know, I don't know, I can't. I'm not trying today. This is just whatever happens. I'm just finishing today," Berhe Usman and Boston Smalls said.

All proceeds went to support the Noyes Home for Children and the YMCA.

