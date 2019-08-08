17-year-old charged after crashing car into Krug Pool building

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) 17-year-old Gage R. McClain is being charged in Andrew and Buchanan counties after allegedly driving a stolen car into a building at Krug Pool during a police chase on July 27.

RELATED STORY: Police chase ends after car crashes into Krug Pool building, two seriously injured

According to court documents, McClain is currently facing six charges in connection to the case. In Buchanan County, McClain is being charged with: tampering with a motor vehicle in the first degree, resisting or interfering with arrest for a felony, assault in the fourth degree, and driving while license revoked or suspended - first Offense. In Andrew County, McClain is being charged with stealing a motor vehicle and tampering with a motor vehicle in the second degree.

According to a probable cause statement, a Savannah Police Officer observed a white-four door vehicle that matched the description of a vehicle that nearly struck another vehicle in the area of West Main St. and 8th Street in Savannah at around 3:50 a.m. The officer attempted a traffic stop on the vehicle and the vehicle took off at a high rate of speed.

The vehicle traveled south on State Route T from South 14th Street when items began to come out of the passenger side of the vehicle. Officers say at one point a handgun was thrown from the vehicle.

The vehicle continued to drive on State Route T and turned south onto U.S. Highway 71. The officer continued to pursue the vehicle as it traveled onto I-229. The vehicle then took the State Route K exit and turned onto St. Joseph Avenue. At this point, the vehicle turned off its headlights and taillights. The vehicle attempted a turn to go east on to Northwest Parkway near Karnes Road in St. Joseph at a high rate of speed when it lost control and crashed into a concrete structure at Krug Pool.

The St. Joseph Police Department filed a report in Buchanan County that said the vehicle was driving in excess of 100 mph when it entered into Buchanan County. The crash lead to serious injuries to the driver (McClain) and a passenger in the vehicle. McClain had a revoked license in the incident and stated he knew he did not have a drivers license and that the car was stolen.

McClain was taken into custody at 4:02 a.m. that morning and was advised he was under arrest.

Court documents show that McClain allegedly stole the white vehicle involved in the crash, a Toyota Camry, on or around July 27 in Andrew County.

McClain was in a Buchanan County courtroom on Thursday and is expected to appear in an Andrew County courtroom on August 13.