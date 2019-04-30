17-year-old charged with making threat that locked down seven schools

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) A 17-year-old Lafayette student was charged with making a threat on social media that led to the lockdown of seven schools in St. Joseph and Savannah.

Andrew County prosecutors charged Andrew W. Lemon with making a terrorist threat.

Court documents allege that Lemon made a threat on Snapchat that he was going to commit a mass shooting at either Savannah High School, Lafayette High School, Benton High School or Truman Middle School. The probable cause statement also states that he said he was going to shoot any kid in sight and that he used racial slurs against African Americans.

Six schools in St. Joseph and Savannah High School were put under a soft lockdown as a precaution Monday following the discovery of the threat.

Investigators were able to track the IP address from the message to Lemon's house in Country Club Village. The 17-year-old was later detained at Lafayette High School.

According to the probable cause statement, Lemon told investigators that he was the one who sent the message about the school shooting but he had no intention of hurting anyone or committing an act of violence, and that he was just being stupid.

Lemon was taken into custody.

All seven schools were later released from lockdown.