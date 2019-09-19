(CAMERON, Mo.) A 17-year-old student has been charged after prosecutors say he made threats against Cameron High School.
Clinton County prosecutors charged Dayten Peck Wednesday with a class E felony of making a terrorist threat in the second degree.
RELATED STORY: Police: Possible threat made towards Cameron High School, one arrested
Peck was arrested Tuesday after Cameron R-1 School Administrators called police to report a student made statements about bringing a weapon to school.
According to court documents, Peck communicated to more than one student at Cameron High School that he was going to bring a gun to school and shoot the school up.
Peck will appear in court on September 24. His bond was set at $500.
Related Content
- 17-year-old charged with making threat to Cameron High School
- 17-year-old charged with making threat that locked down seven schools
- Police: Possible threat made towards Cameron High School, one arrested
- Cameron teacher charged with possessing child pornography
- Police: No Threat to Central High School
- 17-year-old charged after crashing car into Krug Pool building
- Airshow in Cameron
- Governor Parson visits Cameron
- 17-year-old pleads guilty to terrorist charge that locked down seven schools
- Cameron WWII veteran makes a library to remember Holocaust survivors