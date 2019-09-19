Clear

17-year-old charged with making threat to Cameron High School

The student was arrested Tuesday after police say he made threats to bring a weapon to school.

Posted: Sep 19, 2019 10:53 AM
Updated: Sep 19, 2019 10:57 AM
Posted By: Colton Cichoracki

(CAMERON, Mo.) A 17-year-old student has been charged after prosecutors say he made threats against Cameron High School.

Clinton County prosecutors charged Dayten Peck Wednesday with a class E felony of making a terrorist threat in the second degree.

Peck was arrested Tuesday after Cameron R-1 School Administrators called police to report a student made statements about bringing a weapon to school.

According to court documents, Peck communicated to more than one student at Cameron High School that he was going to bring a gun to school and shoot the school up. 

Peck will appear in court on September 24. His bond was set at $500.

