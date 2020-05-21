17-year-old pedestrian struck and killed on I-29

(HOLT COUNTY, Mo.) A pedestrian is dead after being struck by a semi-truck on I-29 early Wednesday morning.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the accident occurred on southbound I-29 at the 70 mile marker, 5 miles south of Oregon at 3:18 a.m.

The Highway Patrol's crash report says that 17-year-old Autumn Buckmaster, Kansas City, Missouri, was standing in the median and walked into the path of a semi-truck driven by 27-year-old David Collier.

Buckmaster was taken by First Call to Forensic Medical.