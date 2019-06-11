17-year-old pleads guilty to terrorist charge that locked down seven schools

Clear
A 17-year-old boy pleaded guilty to a first-degree terrorist threat charge that led to the lock down of seven schools in April.

Posted: Jun 11, 2019 11:31 AM
Updated: Jun 11, 2019 11:34 AM
Posted By: Colton Cichoracki

(SAVANNAH, Mo.) A 17-year-old boy pleaded guilty to a first-degree terrorist threat charge that led to the lock down of seven schools in April.

According to court officials, Andrew Lemon pleaded guilty Tuesday morning in an Andrew County courtroom. Lemon was accused of making a threat on Snapchat saying he was going to commit a mass shooting at either Savannah High School, Lafayette High School, Benton High School, or Truman Middle School.

Lemon was sentenced to four years of probation by Judge Michael Ordnung. Under the terms of his probation, Lemon is not allowed to be within 500 feet of any school or childcare facility. He has also been ordered to complete high school or obtain a GED.

