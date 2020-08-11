18 COVID-19 cases tied to outbreak at Holt County long-term care facility

(OREGON, Mo.) Cases of COVID-19 in Holt County tripled Monday after 18 new cases were identified at a long-term care facility.

The Holt County Health Department released the information Monday, saying the cases are connected to a long-term care facility and that no additional information would be provided at this time.

The 18 new cases bring the county total to 27 since the pandemic began.

According to a news release, health officials say they have contacted all those who were potentially exposed and if you have not been contacted, you are a not close contact.