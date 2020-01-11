Clear
SEVERE WX : Winter Storm Warning View Alerts
CLOSINGS: View Closings

18-year-old killed in rollover crash on icy highway near Bethany

The accident happened just before 4:00 p.m. Friday on I-35 six miles north of Bethany.

Posted: Jan 11, 2020 2:38 PM
Posted By: KQ2

(HARRISON COUNTY, Mo.) An 18-year-old was killed when he crashed his vehicle on icy roads near Bethany.

The accident happened just before 4:00 p.m. Friday on I-35 six miles north of Bethany.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol said Tucker Depew, of Blackduck, MN, was driving north on I-35 when he lost control on the ice covered highway. His Ford Explorer went off the road, down an embankment and overturned several times. Depew was ejected and pronounced dead at the scene.

Troopers said he was not wearing a seat belt.

According to the Bronc Riding Nation Facebook group, Depew was a bareback rider preparing to compete in the World's Toughest Rodeo in Des Moines, Iowa.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Overcast
19° wxIcon
Hi: 20° Lo: 13°
Feels Like: 6°
Maryville
Clear
19° wxIcon
Hi: 18° Lo: 11°
Feels Like: 7°
Savannah
Overcast
19° wxIcon
Hi: 17° Lo: 11°
Feels Like: 6°
Cameron
Overcast
16° wxIcon
Hi: 19° Lo: 11°
Feels Like: 8°
Fairfax
Clear
18° wxIcon
Hi: 19° Lo: 9°
Feels Like: 5°
Snow showers moved out a little bit sooner than expected keeping snow totals in northeastern Kansas and northwestern Missouri on the lighter side. Roads are mostly clear but wet, so be cautious of slick spots this evening and Sunday morning. Now that the snow has passed the main concern is the colder temperatures. They are currently in the 20s but they will be dropping into the teens by early Sunday morning, so don't forget that heavy jacket if you're headed out the door Sunday morning.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories