18-year-old killed in rollover crash on icy highway near Bethany

(HARRISON COUNTY, Mo.) An 18-year-old was killed when he crashed his vehicle on icy roads near Bethany.
The accident happened just before 4:00 p.m. Friday on I-35 six miles north of Bethany.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol said Tucker Depew, of Blackduck, MN, was driving north on I-35 when he lost control on the ice covered highway. His Ford Explorer went off the road, down an embankment and overturned several times. Depew was ejected and pronounced dead at the scene.
Troopers said he was not wearing a seat belt.
According to the Bronc Riding Nation Facebook group, Depew was a bareback rider preparing to compete in the World's Toughest Rodeo in Des Moines, Iowa.
