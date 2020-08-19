19 arrested in overnight police operation

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The St. Joseph Police Department says 19 arrests were made during an overnight police operation.

Police said the joint operation involved a police helicopter and officers from the St. Joseph Police Department, Missouri State Highway Patrol, Buchanan County Drug Strike Force, Andrew County Sheriff's Department, Country Club Police and Elwood, Kansas Police.

The operation began Tuesday night and extended overnight into Wednesday. Officers made contact with 70 people and arrested 19 on various charges ranging from city and state warrants to resisting arrest to drug possession and unlawful possession of a firearm.

The arrests included six drivers who fled from police. Two firearms were also seized during the operation.