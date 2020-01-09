Clear
19-year-old restarts Lino's pizza legacy at the mall

Lino's returned to East Hills Mall Thursday for the first time since it closed 18 months ago.

Posted: Jan 9, 2020 4:48 PM

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) A new era begins for the legacy of Lino's pizza.

"Lino's was a great loss when they left the mall last time cause a mall is just not a mall without a pizza spot and Lino's is very, very good pizza, so we're glad to see him come back," said customer Jim Dubarr.

Lino's had been a staple at the mall for the past 25-years before it closed. The restaurant reboot features the same pizza, same recipes, and same name but under new ownership.

"For me to bring this back, it means a lot to me and it means a lot to these people because they get the food they want and I get to bring back the legacy that he built," said Lino's owner Gabriel Palmer.

Palmer's parents own another pizza shop in St. Joseph -- Geneo's Pizza and Pub. Palmer, who is just 19-years-old, said he grew up in the pizza business and wanted to continue what Lino started.

"This kind of just came out of nowhere. I kind of heard about it. It was something I just couldn't pass up," said Palmer.

And fans of the original Lino's couldn't be happier.

"I don't hardly ever wait in line for anything but I wanted today in line for Lino's," said Dubarr.

"Shows you how well loved the place was before they closed and how well loved they still are," said Palmer.

