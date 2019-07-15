19-year-old sustains serious injuries in crash after falling asleep while driving

(ANDREW COUNTY, Mo.) 19-year-old Austin Moran sustained serious injuries after falling asleep and crashing his 1999 Pontiac Grand Am in Andrew County Monday morning, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

Information from the highway patrol's crash report shows that Moran was driving north on Business 71 two miles south of Savannah just after 7:00 a.m. when he fell asleep and ran off the right side of the road. His vehicle then struck a utility pole, became airborne, and struck a tree.

Moran was taken to Mosaic Life Care in St. Joseph with serious injuries. The family of Moran says that he did not sustain any life-threatening injuries. He was wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.

The scene assisted by the Andrew County Sheriff's Department and the Savannah Fire Department.