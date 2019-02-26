Clear
1980 Olympic gold medalist, Stanley Cup champion visits St. Joseph

Posted: Feb. 25, 2019 11:27 PM
Posted By: Chris Roush

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.)— It's not every day that a Stanley Cup champion and 1980 gold medalist visits St. Joseph.

"You know, this is probably a once in a lifetime opportunity for most people to get this close to the Stanley Cup," U.S. Hockey Hall of Famer Ken Morrow said. "People have a story that they want to tell about what it means to them. For us, it's about bringing something to celebrate hockey."

Morrow was a member of the 1980 United States Hockey gold medal team and won the Stanley Cup four times with the New York Islanders. 

"My first five years in the League, I was in the Stanley Cup Finals five times, coming off a gold medal, so I've had my share of highlights," Morrow said. 

Morrow moved to Kansas City after his retiring and even visited Bode Ice Arena—all while helping expand the enjoyment and success of hockey in the Kansas City and St. Joseph area. 

Morrow's visit to St. Joseph was part of the Silver and Gold Tour, which also brought Morrow's gold medal and the Stanley Cup. 


