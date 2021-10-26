MWSU holds vaccine clinic following J&J, Moderna booster shot approval

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo) As Missouri Western rolls out its second COVID-19 vaccine clinic, those in charge saw an influx in people rolling up their sleeves.

"I think it's been really successful, we've had a lot of people grateful to have it the opportunity on campus," said Crystal Harris, Missouri Western's Dean of College Science & Health, and COVID-19 Coordinator.

The university continues to offer these clinics, perhaps gaining some more traction this time around with the CDC making a statement late last week, saying all 3 COVID-19 vaccine booster shots are ready to be used.

"Having more shots available and the variety is helpful because it doesn't exclude or create barriers for people that had gone J&J and Moderna," said Missouri Western Professor, Grey Endres.

Tuesday marked one of the first vaccine clinics since the CDC statement, and university officials seeing a larger crowd to start the clinic than last months.

"I was hoping that some of those people who also take this opportunity to get their boosters as well, so I'm really excited about the turnout though," said Harris.

But it wasn't just those needing boosters Tuesday, some people receiving one of their first to shots as well.

"I think it's great flexibility, you know if you're first time, you can get your J&J first time or get your booster. I think that's a great service to students, the community. And faculty here," said Endres.

"It was definitely easier, cause I didn't feel like driving off campus to get it, which sounds lazy but it was convenient," said Missouri Western Freshman, Heaven Ford.

While Missouri Western's first COVID clinic only had the Pfizer booster shot, the clinic on Tuesday featured all 3, Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson and Johnson.

With those receiving the shot happy that they can do their part against COVID-19 and hope that others will follow suit.

"As of right now i'm happy I got it cause it's one more person but I hope that others are willing to do it," said Ford.