Clear
BREAKING NEWS SJSD votes to end mask mandate Full Story
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

MWSU holds vaccine clinic following J&J, Moderna booster shot approval

The university continues to offer these clinics, perhaps gaining some more traction this time around with the CDC making a statement late last week, saying all 3 COVID-19 vaccine booster shots are ready to be used.

Posted: Oct 26, 2021 4:35 PM
Updated: Oct 26, 2021 4:39 PM
Posted By: Mitchell Riberal

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo) As Missouri Western rolls out its second COVID-19 vaccine clinic, those in charge saw an influx in people rolling up their sleeves.

"I think it's been really successful, we've had a lot of people grateful to have it the opportunity on campus," said Crystal Harris, Missouri Western's Dean of College Science & Health, and COVID-19 Coordinator.

The university continues to offer these clinics, perhaps gaining some more traction this time around with the CDC making a statement late last week, saying all 3 COVID-19 vaccine booster shots are ready to be used. 

"Having more shots available and the variety is helpful because it doesn't exclude or create barriers for people that had gone J&J and Moderna," said Missouri Western Professor, Grey Endres.

Tuesday marked one of the first vaccine clinics since the CDC statement, and university officials seeing a larger crowd to start the clinic than last months. 

"I was hoping that some of those people who also take this opportunity to get their boosters as well, so I'm really excited about the turnout though," said Harris.

But it wasn't just those needing boosters Tuesday, some people receiving one of their first to shots as well. 

"I think it's great flexibility, you know if you're first time, you can get your J&J first time or get your booster. I think that's a great service to students, the community. And faculty here," said Endres.

"It was definitely easier, cause I didn't feel like driving off campus to get it, which sounds lazy but it was convenient," said Missouri Western Freshman, Heaven Ford.

While Missouri Western's first COVID clinic only had the Pfizer booster shot, the clinic on Tuesday featured all 3, Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson and Johnson. 

With those receiving the shot happy that they can do their part against COVID-19 and hope that others will follow suit.

"As of right now i'm happy I got it cause it's one more person but I hope that others are willing to do it," said Ford.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
St. Joseph
Cloudy
59° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 59°
Maryville
Cloudy
57° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 57°
Savannah
Cloudy
59° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 59°
Cameron
Cloudy
61° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 61°
Atchison
Cloudy
59° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 59°
Today we started out with sunshine, with clouds building into the area during the afternoon and evening hours. Temperatures will remain slightly below average with highs in the upper 50s and lower 60s. Winds will be on the breezy side today with gusts up to 30 mph. Rain chances will start to increase Wednesday morning with a few thunderstorms possible. The rain will be scattered at first, with more widespread rain moving into the area Wednesday evening into Thursday. Rain showers will extend through the day on Thursday before clearing out of the area. The rest of the work week into the weekend looks to be dry and sunny with highs in the 50s and 60s.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories