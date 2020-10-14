Clear
2 COVID-19 deaths reported at Cameron Veterans Home as facility battles outbreak

According to the Missouri Veterans Commission, two veterans at the facility died due to COVID-19 in the last few days.

Posted: Oct 14, 2020 2:33 PM
Updated: Oct 14, 2020 2:36 PM

(CAMERON, Mo.) The Cameron Veterans Home is battling an outbreak of COVID-19.

According to the Missouri Veterans Commission, two veterans at the facility died due to COVID-19 in the last few days. Twenty-two veterans and 14 staff members were reported to have active cases of coronavirus. The infected staff members are in isolation at their homes, according to the Missouri Veterans Commission.

The Cameron Veterans Home has around 200 residents.

Earlier this month, Gov. Mike Parson announced Missouri Veterans Homes will be subject to an outside review after 41 veteran residents have died since the beginning of September amid the coronavirus outbreak.

RELATED STORIES: Gov. Parson launches review of Missouri Veterans Home after 41 deaths in September

The Clinton County Health Department reports 12 active coronavirus cases and four deaths in the county. A total of 302 positive cases have been reported since the pandemic began.

A cold front will move through northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas overnight on Wednesday. We will see strong winds and a little to no precipitation and temperatures will be cooling down heading into Thursday. Another cold front is expected to pass through the area late in the weekend, bringing more Fall-like temperatures with highs in the upper 50s to low 60s.
