2 COVID-19 deaths reported at Cameron Veterans Home as facility battles outbreak

(CAMERON, Mo.) The Cameron Veterans Home is battling an outbreak of COVID-19.

According to the Missouri Veterans Commission, two veterans at the facility died due to COVID-19 in the last few days. Twenty-two veterans and 14 staff members were reported to have active cases of coronavirus. The infected staff members are in isolation at their homes, according to the Missouri Veterans Commission.

The Cameron Veterans Home has around 200 residents.

Earlier this month, Gov. Mike Parson announced Missouri Veterans Homes will be subject to an outside review after 41 veteran residents have died since the beginning of September amid the coronavirus outbreak.

The Clinton County Health Department reports 12 active coronavirus cases and four deaths in the county. A total of 302 positive cases have been reported since the pandemic began.