2 adults, 7 juveniles injured in Buchanan County crash

(BUCHANAN COUNTY, Mo.) Nine people were taken to the hospital following a two-vehicle crash on U.S. 59, two miles east of Atchison, Kansas, Tuesday night.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, just after 7 p.m. Andrew Johnson, 40, of Rushville was driving a 2001 Dodge Ram Van westbound on U.S. 59. They added that a 15-year-old, driving a 1994 GMC Sierra, was following too closely and struck the rear bumper of Johnson's van.

The Sierra began to slide and came to a rest in the westbound lane. The Dodge Ram went off the north side of the road.

Six juveniles in the van were taken to area hospitals with serious and moderate injuries. The patrol's crash report said five were not wearing seat belts. Johnson was taken to Mosaic Life Care with serious injuries. The patrol report said he was wearing a seat belt.

The 15-year-old driver was taken to Mosaic Life Care with moderate injuries. An occupant in the Sierra, Matthew Peltzer, 50, of Rushville, was also taken to Mosaic Life Care with serious injuries. The patrol report said both were wearing seat belts.