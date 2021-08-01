2 arrested after police recover stolen car

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Two people are in custody after an attempt to recover a stolen car leads to an hours-long situation with police Saturday morning.

The incident started around 7:30 a.m. when police found the car and attempted to pull it over.

Police said the driver took off and was later found at a home in the 2600 block of S 28th st., the suspects barricaded themselves in the home before officers finally forced entry.



One man and one woman were taken into custody without incident. Police said the man involved had previous warrants out for him.