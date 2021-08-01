Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

2 arrested after police recover stolen car

A man and woman barricaded themselves in a home in the 2600 block of S 28th St.

Posted: Aug 1, 2021 10:24 AM
Updated: Aug 1, 2021 10:24 AM
Posted By: Ron Johnson

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Two people are in custody after an attempt to recover a stolen car leads to an hours-long situation with police Saturday morning.

The incident started around 7:30 a.m. when police found the car and attempted to pull it over.

Police said the driver took off and was later found at a home in the 2600 block of S 28th st., the suspects barricaded themselves in the home before officers finally forced entry.


One man and one woman were taken into custody without incident. Police said the man involved had previous warrants out for him.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
St. Joseph
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 75°
Maryville
Partly Cloudy
70° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 70°
Savannah
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 75°
Cameron
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 76°
Atchison
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 74°
A cold front moved through last night, giving us thunderstorms but left us with a significant cool down from the heat we've had the past couple of weeks. Today we saw a few light showers and temperatures in the low 80s for our high. Tonight should be cool as well with lows in the lower 60s and calm winds. Dry and sunny conditions continue into next week as temperatures stay seasonal. Highs look to stay in the 80s until midweek and the humidity will be moderate, feeling a lot more comfortable than last week. Scattered showers and storms will continue off and on mainly through the morning and afternoon hours on Saturday. Temperatures will be much cooler on Saturday with highs in the mid 80s. Dry and sunny conditions will take over on Sunday and continue into next week as temperatures stay seasonal.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories