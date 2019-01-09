Clear

2 charged in S. 18th Street shooting

James Mueller, 34, and Damian Woolery, 25, have both been charged with felony counts of domestic assault.

Posted: Jan. 9, 2019 3:01 PM
Updated: Jan. 9, 2019 3:26 PM

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Two people have been charged in connection to a shooting that left one person hospitalized.

The shooting happened on the 1100 block of S. 18th Street around 12:30 a.m. last Wednesday.

According to court documents, Mueller allegedly shot the victim in the back following a physical disturbance. After she was shot, Woolery allegedly hit the victim in the head several times with the gun. According to a probable cause statement, both Mueller and Woolery had been involved in a romantic relationship with the victim in the past.

Bond has been denied for both suspects.

The victim was taken to the hospital with moderate injuries.


