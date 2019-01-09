2 charged in S. 18th Street shooting

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Two people have been charged in connection to a shooting that left one person hospitalized.

James Mueller, 34, and Damian Woolery, 25, have both been charged with felony counts of domestic assault.

The shooting happened on the 1100 block of S. 18th Street around 12:30 a.m. last Wednesday.

According to court documents, Mueller allegedly shot the victim in the back following a physical disturbance. After she was shot, Woolery allegedly hit the victim in the head several times with the gun. According to a probable cause statement, both Mueller and Woolery had been involved in a romantic relationship with the victim in the past.

Bond has been denied for both suspects.

The victim was taken to the hospital with moderate injuries.