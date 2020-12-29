Clear
2 children who fell through ice into pond in Smithville make it out safely

Posted: Dec 29, 2020 12:57 PM

(SMITHVILLE, Mo.) Two children are alive and well after falling through an icy pond in Smithville.

According to the Smithville Area Fire Protection District, six children were playing on the frozen pond in the Harbor Lake subdivision just east of Highway 169 and W Highway when two of the children fell through the ice.

"Today could have turned very tragic," the SAFD stated in a Facebook post.

The SAFD said the two children who had fallen through the ice were able to make it out of the pond safely.

"No ice is 'safe ice'," the SAFD Facebook post continued. "Because of several variables, ice in our area is typically weak. Please keep children off the ice."

The SAFD said the children were all between 10 and 14 years old.

