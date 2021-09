(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Two people were critically injured after a truck hit a section of the East Hills Mall late Friday night.

Police responded to the scene just before 11:00 p.m., they said a Chevy Silverado somehow backed into the building at or near the JCPenny department store, striking a pedestrian.

The pedestrian along with another occupant of the truck were taken to the hospital with critical injuries.

Police continue to investigate what lead up to the crash.