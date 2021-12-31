Clear
2 dead, 2 injured in Kirksville shooting, authorities search for suspect

Authorities are searching for man suspected of killing two people and injuring two more in a shooting in Kirksville, Missouri.

Dec 31, 2021

(KIRKSVILLE, Mo.) Authorities are searching for man suspected of killing two people and injuring two more in a shooting in Kirksville, Missouri.

According to the Kirksville Police Department, officers responded to a report of shots fired just before 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, December 30.

When police arrived on scene, they found multiple victims with gunshot wounds. Police said an 18-month-old child was pronounced dead at the scene and Braxton Cottrill, 22, was transported to University Hospital in Columbia where he later died. 

In a news release, police said Alissa Anders, 18, was hospitalized in critical condition and Randall Yarrington, 21, was taken to a medical facility and treated for gunshot wounds.

Police identified Anquan Eugene Glover as a suspect in the shooting. As of Friday, police have been unable to locate Glover.

According to the news release, police believe the suspect and victims knew each other and believe the victims were targeted.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Kirksville Police Department at (660) 785-6945, Central Dispatch at (660) 665-5621, Adair County Sheriff's Office at (660) 665-4600, or anonymously at (660)-627-BUST.

