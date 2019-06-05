2 drivers injured in head-on collision near downtown St. Joseph

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.)- Two drivers are recovering after a Wednesday morning head on collision near downtown St. Joseph.
It happened near the intersection of Union Street and Frederick Avenue after 7:00 a.m.
According to St. Joseph Police, a Jeep was traveling westbound on Frederick when the driver looked down and took his eyes off the road. The Jeep veered into the other lane causing it to crash head-on with a pick-up truck.
Both cars sustained damage to the front ends.
Both drivers were treated on the scene for minor injuries.
The driver of the Jeep was given a citation for the accident.
