2 drivers injured in head-on collision near downtown St. Joseph

It happened near the intersection of Union Street and Frederick Avenue after 7 a.m. Wednesday.

Posted: Jun 5, 2019 2:25 PM
Updated: Jun 5, 2019 2:28 PM
Posted By: Vanessa Alonso

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.)- Two drivers are recovering after a Wednesday morning head on collision near downtown St. Joseph.

According to St. Joseph Police, a Jeep was traveling westbound on Frederick when the driver looked down and took his eyes off the road. The Jeep veered into the other lane causing it to crash head-on with a pick-up truck.

Both cars sustained damage to the front ends.

Both drivers were treated on the scene for minor injuries.

The driver of the Jeep was given a citation for the accident.

