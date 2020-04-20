2 employees at Triumph Foods test positive for coronavirus

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Two workers at Triumph Foods have tested positive for coronavirus, the company said in a press release Monday.

"We have been notified that two Triumph Foods employees have tested positive for COVID-19. We are in contact with the employees, who are now under quarantine," the statement said.

The employees have not returned to the facility since being tested, the company said.

Triumph said the facility is following CDC guidelines and all employees who worked in close contact with the affected workers have been notified and instructed to quarantine.

"At this time, we are not aware of any other employees who have tested positive for COVID-19," the statement said.

Triumph said it is taking precautions to protect its employees from the coronavirus. The temperatures of all employees are checked before workers enter the plant and employees are directed to wear a face covering while in the plant. The facility has also implemented physical distancing protocols and has installed plexiglass dividers in break areas.

"Triumph Foods recognizes its important obligation to maintain in the food supply chain. This is why we are actively monitoring the situation, coordinating with public health officials and implementing action plans, as necessary, to ensure we are able to continue operating safely and supplying food for our employees, families and communities."