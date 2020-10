(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Two people escaped with minor injuries in a rollover accident Thursday.

The single-vehicle accident happened around 5:30 p.m. at I-29 and 36 Highway.

Emergency crews responded to find the vehicle on its roof. Police said two occupants were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

The area was shut down for about an hour while crews cleaned up the crash.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.