Clear
SEVERE WX: Winter Storm Warning View Alerts
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Two new fans added to the Chiefs Kingdom

Two newborn babies at Mosaic Life Care received a special gift Friday.

Posted: Jan. 11, 2019 7:02 PM
Posted By: Chris Roush

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.)— Two newborn babies at Mosaic Life Care received a special gift Friday.

Terry Conard, who has made hundreds of hats for newborns, made two special Chiefs hats for two babies born on Thursday. 

"I love how the nurses appreciate it when I bring the hats and sometimes I see my hats on Facebook on babies," Conard said. 

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Overcast
33° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 28°
Maryville
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 28°
Savannah
Overcast
33° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 28°
Cameron
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 25°
Fairfax
Overcast
33° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 27°
Rain will continue to transition to all snow through the afternoon. Snow will stick around overnight and last into Saturday afternoon. As for accumulations, 2-6 inches appear likely by Saturday afternoon, with the most towards I-35 and our far eastern counties. Slightly more towards Chillicothe where they could see 5-7 inches.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events