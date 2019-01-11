Two new fans added to the Chiefs Kingdom

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.)— Two newborn babies at Mosaic Life Care received a special gift Friday.
Terry Conard, who has made hundreds of hats for newborns, made two special Chiefs hats for two babies born on Thursday.
"I love how the nurses appreciate it when I bring the hats and sometimes I see my hats on Facebook on babies," Conard said.
