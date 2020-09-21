Clear
2 killed in head-on crash, driver charged with DWI, involuntary manslaughter

The accident happened around 7:52 p.m. Sunday on C Highway north of Savannah.

Posted: Sep 21, 2020

(ANDREW COUNTY, Mo.) A driver has been arrested after two people were killed in a head-on crash near Savannah.

Court records show Andrew Schneider, 24, of Rosendale, is charged with DWI in the death of two or more people, involuntary manslaughter, and careless and imprudent driving.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Schneider was behind the wheel of a 2011 Dodge pick-up when it drifted into the oncoming lanes and collided head-on into a 2008 Chevy van.

Two people in the van were killed by the impact and pronounced dead at the scene.

The victims have not been identified as of Monday morning.

Pleasant conditions continue this week for northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas even as temperatures are steadily warming. Highs look to reach into the upper 70s to low 80s. Dry conditions look to continue.
