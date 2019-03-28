Clear

$2 million Powerball ticket sold in northeast Kansas

A $1:million ticket was sold in Missouri.

Posted: Mar. 28, 2019 11:28 PM

Someone in northeast Kansas is holding onto a winning $2 million Powerball ticket. 

The ticket, which was sold in northeast Kansas, matched all five white numbers but missed the red Powerball in Wednesday night's drawing. 

A $1 million ticket was sold in Missouri. 

The winning numbers were 16, 20, 37, 44 and 62. The Powerball was 12.

A single ticket sold in Wisconsin matched all six numbers to win the estimated $768 million. 

