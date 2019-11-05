$2 million settlement in case of 2 Bethany women killed in 2016 crash

(DEKALB COUNTY, Mo.) Families of two women killed in a 2016 accident settled a wrongful death case for $2,050,000.

On April 23, 2016 Wanda Findley and Peggy Rinehart, both of Bethany, Mo., were driving westbound on Highway 36 near Sharp Road, when a semi-truck driven by Daljit Singh rear ended them.

Singh was driving 64 miles per hour according to a news release.

The force of the impact killed both women.

The lawsuit alleged the semi-truck driver was negligent for failing to keep a careful lookout. The lawsuit also alleged the driver’s employer and the owner-operator of the semi-truck violated Federal Motor Carrier Safety Regulations relating to the driver’s training and qualifications.

The Dekalb County Circuit Court approved the settlement of $2,050,000 on Monday. The amount was split between the families of the two women.

James Montee of the Montee Law Firm represented the family of Findley. The defendant companies were Western Transport, Inc., West Side Trans, Inc., and US 1 Xpress, Inc.