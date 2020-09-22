Clear
2 more COVID-19 deaths as total number of positive cases surpass 700 in September

As of Tuesday, there have been a total of 1,687 confirmed cases in Buchanan County since the pandemic began.

Posted: Sep 22, 2020 4:22 PM
Updated: Sep 22, 2020 4:29 PM

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The City of St. Joseph Health Department reported two more coronavirus deaths and 57 new positive tests as the United States officially surpassed 200,000 confirmed COVID-19 deaths on Tuesday.

This marks the 22nd and 23rd deaths in Buchanan County. Health officials said both patients were men with underlying health issues, one in his 70s and the other in his 60s.

Meanwhile, 32 people remain hospitalized for the virus.

According to the health department, September has now passed May for the most cases in a month. The number of positive cases reached 625 in May. So far, 703 confirmed cases have been recorded in September.

