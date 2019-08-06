2 people injured in 3-vehicle crash on Frederick Ave. Tuesday morning

Clear
Three vehicles were involved in a crash on Frederick Avenue near Woodbine Road Tuesday afternoon that injured two people.

Posted: Aug 6, 2019 6:21 PM
Posted By: Colton Cichoracki

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Three vehicles were involved in a crash on Frederick Avenue near Woodbine Road Tuesday afternoon that injured two people.

The crash happened on the 3900 block of Frederick Ave. at around 10:43 a.m.

According to St. Joseph Police, the crash happened after one vehicle tried to change lanes and struck the rear of another vehicle. That vehicle then hit another vehicle.

Police say two people sustained minor injuries in the crash. One person was transported to the hospital by private vehicle.

The crash caused the westbound traffic on Frederick Ave. to be temporarily blocked.

We'll see a mix of sun & clouds for your Tuesday with near average temperatures in the middle to upper 80s. More clouds move in tonight across the area and our rain and thunderstorm chances start to increase.
