2 people injured in 3-vehicle crash on Frederick Ave. Tuesday morning

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Three vehicles were involved in a crash on Frederick Avenue near Woodbine Road Tuesday afternoon that injured two people.
The crash happened on the 3900 block of Frederick Ave. at around 10:43 a.m.
According to St. Joseph Police, the crash happened after one vehicle tried to change lanes and struck the rear of another vehicle. That vehicle then hit another vehicle.
Police say two people sustained minor injuries in the crash. One person was transported to the hospital by private vehicle.
The crash caused the westbound traffic on Frederick Ave. to be temporarily blocked.
