Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

2 suffer minor injuries after Belt Hwy. crash

Car accident temporarily shuts down part of the Belt Hwy.

Posted: Dec. 7, 2018 11:16 AM
Posted By: Ron Johnson

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo) A car accident shut down traffic on the Belt Highway for a short time Friday morning. 

At around 10 a.m., St. Joseph police said a car attempting to make a left turn into a Starbucks, collided with another vehicle traveling southbound on the Belt Hwy. 

"Both parties are reporting minor injuries, one party's being transported by EMS" Brett Sagel, SJPD said. 

One person was taken to Mosaic Life Care with minor injuries. 

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
27° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 15°
Feels Like: 20°
Maryville
Clear
32° wxIcon
Hi: 28° Lo: 9°
Feels Like: 26°
Savannah
Clear
27° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 13°
Feels Like: 20°
Cameron
Clear
25° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 17°
Feels Like: 18°
Fairfax
Clear
28° wxIcon
Hi: 27° Lo: 8°
Feels Like: 28°
Friday into the weekend appears sunny and dry, but it's going to be a cold one for us. We are waking up to the teens this morning. The light north winds will only allow highs today only in the upper 20s to lower 30s.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events