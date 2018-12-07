2 suffer minor injuries after Belt Hwy. crash

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo) A car accident shut down traffic on the Belt Highway for a short time Friday morning.

At around 10 a.m., St. Joseph police said a car attempting to make a left turn into a Starbucks, collided with another vehicle traveling southbound on the Belt Hwy.

"Both parties are reporting minor injuries, one party's being transported by EMS" Brett Sagel, SJPD said.

One person was taken to Mosaic Life Care with minor injuries.