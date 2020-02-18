2 suspects charged after high-speed chase reaches speeds up to 150 mph in Clinton County

(CLINTON COUNTY, Mo.) Two suspects have been charged with leading police on a high-speed chase that reached speeds up to 150 mph.

Tyson Scott, of Grandview, and Rai'mon Watson, of Kansas City, both face charges for possession of a controlled substance, resisting arrest, unlawful use of a weapon, and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

According to the Clinton County Sheriff's Office, both suspects led deputies on the chase that started in Livingston County early Sunday.

Clinton County deputies got involved after the black Dodge Challenger entered Cameron city limits. Deputies said the Challenger then went south on I-35 into oncoming traffic at speeds over 100 mph before turning back northbound forcing vehicles off the road at speeds that reached up to 150 mph.

The suspects then exited off I-35 and headed west on 116 Highway passing cars on hills, curves and driving head-on into traffic at speeds of 120 mph, according to authorities.

The chase went through Lathrop and Plattsburg before deputies were able to force the Challenger off the road by using a PIT maneuver to end the chase.