2 teenagers seriously injured in Andrew County crash

Two teenagers were taken to the hospital with serious injuries following a crash in Andrew County Thursday night.

Posted: Dec 30, 2021 11:13 PM

(ANDREW COUNTY, Mo.) Two teenagers were taken to the hospital with serious injuries following a crash in Andrew County Thursday night.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, a 16-year-old from St. Joseph was driving north on U.S. 71, three miles north of Savannah, when the vehicle traveled off the west side of the road, went down an embankment and overturned several times.

The highway patrol reports that both the driver and a 17-year-old passenger, from Rea, were ejected from the vehicle. Both were taken to Mosaic Life Care with serious injuries. According to the patrol's crash report neither were wearing seat belts.

Sunshine returned today with highs reaching the 40s this afternoon. Temperatures will drop into the 20s overnight under mostly cloudy skies. Conditions will continue to warm through Friday with highs back in the upper 40s with gusty winds and sunny skies. Another cold front will move through Friday into Saturday bringing cooler temperatures into the area, along with a chance for some light rain overnight Friday that could change over to snow Saturday morning as temperatures begin to dip. Most areas look to pick up some accumulating snow. Snow should move out of the area by Sunday morning. Temperatures look to stay around average moving into next week.
