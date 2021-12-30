2 teenagers seriously injured in Andrew County crash

(ANDREW COUNTY, Mo.) Two teenagers were taken to the hospital with serious injuries following a crash in Andrew County Thursday night.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, a 16-year-old from St. Joseph was driving north on U.S. 71, three miles north of Savannah, when the vehicle traveled off the west side of the road, went down an embankment and overturned several times.

The highway patrol reports that both the driver and a 17-year-old passenger, from Rea, were ejected from the vehicle. Both were taken to Mosaic Life Care with serious injuries. According to the patrol's crash report neither were wearing seat belts.